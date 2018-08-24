Fear Grips Takoradi Residents Over Kidnapping

Some residents in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis are living in fear following the alleged kidnapping of two young girls within three days in the area.

According to sources, the first incident happened on Wednesday, August 15, when a 16-year-old senior high school student was kidnapped about hundred metres from her house at New Site near Takoradi.

The young girl was abandoned the next day, Thursday dawn, close to her house.

Unfortunately, the 16-year-old girl was dumb when she was found. Perhaps she was traumatized by the ordeal as she could only communicate through writing and texting on her phone.

DAILY GUIDE learnt that the girl later drew a snake with two heads, with the inscriptions “two headed snake, rituals, waist beads, mute and juju” repeatedly on a paper.

Narrating the incident on Takoradi-based Connect FM, the mother of the victim noted that her daughter, who would be going to senior high school Form Three in the next academic year, left home on August 15, to register her mobile SIM card at a shop close to their house.

“I didn’t see her again until the next day. The girl was very weak and unable to speak. Pieces of her hair at three different parts of her head had also been cut,” she added.

The girl typed on the mother’s phone that a taxi with tinted glass approached her and the taxi driver asked her where she was going and that was the last thing she (the girl) remembered.

The mother told listeners that all television sets in the house had been put off because immediately a picture of a snake or “juju” appears on the screen, she would start screaming and run out of the house.

“She also becomes agitated when she hears snake being mentioned. For now, we are just praying and hoping that my daughter will regain her speech”, the mother said, adding “my God will deliver my daughter and whatever evil they meant will turn to good; my God will not let them go unpunished”.

The 16-year-old girl is currently receiving psychiatric help at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital at Sekondi.

A medical examination conducted on her revealed that she was experiencing psychological trauma. The report also indicated the girl had not been harmed physically.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that a day after the first girl was discovered, a 21-year-old lady at Nkroful junction also in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis was also kidnapped.

According to the father, his daughter called him that fateful day, August 17, sounding very agitated and screaming “dad” repeatedly, after which the line dropped and the phone was put off.

He mentioned that they did not hear from their daughter again until the next day when a man speaking Pidgin English interspersed with poor Fanti used the daughter’s phone to call him.

He indicated that the alleged kidnapper demanded a ransom of GH¢4,000 via Tigo Mobile Money line before they released the daughter.

In a bid to secure the release of their daughter, he, together with the mother managed to raise GH¢2,500 loan which had since been sent to the kidnappers but their daughter was yet to be released.

“On Tuesday evening, the kidnappers called again demanding GH¢ 1,000 as transport fare to bring their daughter to them but the father told them he did not have money” the woman told Connect FM.

As a result, their daughter is still in captivity.

Meanwhile, the case had since been reported to the police who are investigating and are determined to rescue the lady from the kidnappers.

