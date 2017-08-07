FDA To Shift From Clearance To Import Permit For Drugs

Delese Mimi Darko, CEO of FDA

The Chief Executive Officer for the Food and Drugs Authority Delese Mimi Darko has revealed the authority is shifting from clearance permit to Import permit for drugs that are coming into the country.

Answering questions at the Public Accounts Committee on Monday August 7 2017, Mrs. Mimi Darko said “with the new system that is coming up, we expect to be able to know the drugs that are coming at the point of importation. What we have, we were supposed to have, is an import permit not a clearance permit.

“So before somebody import drugs, FDA should be involved before you even import it. That was the system before but with the new system, at the point where you pick your import declaration, FDA should be part of that process. So there should be a point where you say that it’s this drug that you are importing into the country,” she noted.

She added: “With the new system that the vice president announced, that is what it is going to be, we are to be involved at that point where we say no the drug has not been registered”.

-Starrfmonline