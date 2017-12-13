FDA Bans Advertisement Of Alcohol In The Media Effective 2018

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) effective 1st January 2018, has banned both advertisement and Live Presenter Mention(LPM)of alcoholic beverages in the media before 8pm.

This directive, the FDA says is to protect children and prevent them from being lured into alcoholism at their young age.

Alcohol advertisement has become very rampant over the last few years and has flooded the media both radio and television, a development which has become cause for concern for a section of the public.

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in 2015, placed a ban on celebrities from advertising alcoholic beverages is an adherence to a World Health Organization (WHO) policy.

Speaking to Kasapa News on their latest directive, the Public Relations Officer of the Food and Drugs Authority, James Lartey said the future of Ghanaian children must not be put at the expense of the media houses making money.

“Children should not be influenced, I understand that most of the radio and TV stations get their sponsored programme from some of the these alcoholic beverage companies. But we should also understand that we shouldn’t also look at the money media station get against the future and health of our populace, this is very important.”

Asked if the age limit advertised on the alcoholic beverages is not enough to stop children from consuming alcohol, Mr Lartey said, “Look at advertisement in general printed advertisement is not that effective like hearing and seeing advertisement, let’s admit that so if it comes to airing of TV and radio advertisement when people are hearing and seeing the effect is very strong, so we can’t compare that to labeling issues.

We all know that there are expiry date on product, but we most of the time buy and use them before we may even check their expiry dates. Sight and hearing is very critical in advertising.”

He added that media houses who flout the law will be dealt with according to the law.

Source: kasapafm