FDA Approves Mala 48

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has issued a certificate of registration for the herbal medicine — Mala 48 — manufactured by Diagnostic Herbal Clinic.

The certification for the herbal mixture with Cryptolepis Sanguinolenta and Moringa Oleifera as its active ingredients implies its safety for treating malaria.

“Mala 48 Herbal Mixture is registered for use in Ghana and is subject to the provisions of the Public Health Act 2012, Act 851,” the certificate signed by Chief Executive Officer, Delese Darko, indicated.

The herbal medicine is to be taken (45mls) three times a day after meals for seven days for adults and (30mls) and two times a day after meals for seven days.

It is, however, not recommended for pregnant women, lactating mothers and children below 12 years.

Diagnostic Herbal Clinic has become a one-stop shop for people living with chronic diseases and would want to try something aside orthodox healthcare in the country.

The clinic has been treating and managing ailments, including HIV/AIDS, hepatitis B, prostate enlargement, infertility, asthma, hypertension, diabetes, STIs, arthritis, malaria, vaginal discharge, menstrual problems, sexual weakness, among others.

The certification of Mala 48, therefore, adds to the treatment options for patrons of Diagnostic Herbal Clinic who need alternative medication for malaria. The herbal clinic has offices in Accra at Sowutuom and Takoradi.