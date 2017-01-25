FBNBank Introduces Wari Money Transfer Service

Gbenga Odeyemi, CEO, FBNBank Ghana

FBNBank Ghana is set to roll out a new money transfer service across its branches nationwide.

The new service, Wari, would provide simple, accessible and rapid means of sending and receiving money.

As a multi-purpose platform, Wari money transfer service will enable existing and potential customers of FBNBank Ghana to receive money from abroad, send and receive money within Ghana, as well as purchase airtime.

The platform will offer, among other innovative solutions, insurance services, pension services and a handy Wari Multiservice Prepaid Card, a reloadable card for transactions on all GH-Link ATMs.

In a statement, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gbenga Odeyemi, said the money transfer service from Wari would be limited to sending and receiving money in Ghana in compliance with Bank of Ghana regulations.

However, customers can receive international remittances locally.

Mr. Odeyemi also added that the approval of Wari by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) would enable FBNBank Ghana to continue to offer financial products and services to Ghanaian customers, businesses, institutions and merchants.

“Wari has over 95,000 agents worldwide and over 100 partner banks and institutions to help facilitate effective and convenient remittance service to customers. At FBNBank Ghana, we remain committed to ensuring that our products and services are tailored to meet the financial needs and aspirations of our customers and the banking public.

Wari money transfer service was first launched in 2008 in Senegal and has spread to more than 30 African countries, with an equally strong global presence in Europe, America, Asia and Oceania.

FBNBank Ghana provides other remittance services such as Sigue, Integrity, Ria, TransFast, Western Union and Money Gram, which allow customers to receive money from abroad.

Mr. Odeyemi urged all customers of FBNBank Ghana and the general public to visit any of the branches across the country to receive or send their local remittances.