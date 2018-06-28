FBN Bank Donates To Accra Psychiatric Hospital

Gbenga Odeyemi, MD, FBN Bank Ghana Limited, presenting the items to Beatrice Nyarko

FBN Bank Ghana, a subsidiary of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has donated assorted food items and sanitary products to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The items, including bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, assorted drinks, biscuits, boxes of antiseptics and some toiletries, formed part of activities of FBN Bank’s corporate social responsibility week celebration.

The bank said the decision to support the staff and inmates of the facility was in response to media reports on the many challenges the mental health facility is facing in accessing resources due to low budgetary allocation.

The Head of Commercial Banking of FBN Bank, William Amon- Neequaye, said, “We heard in the news that the hospital had some needs, so management decided to do something to reduce the burden of the government and also reduce the plight of patients and staff. That was why we brought these items.”

He said the bank’s culture encouraged giving back to society, adding there would be more of such donations to needy organisations in future.

“We have seen the special ward and we have taken stock we will go and discuss with management on the way forward,” Mr Amon- Neequaye added.

Receiving the donations on behalf of the hospital, the Deputy Director of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, Beatrice Nyarko, expressed her profound gratitude to the team and assured them that the items would be used for the intended purposes.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri