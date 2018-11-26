Faure Gnassingbé Meets Nana Addo Again Over Togo Political Crisis

President Nana Akufo-Addo in a handshake with President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbé

The President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbé, has met President Nana Akufo-Addo again on the political crisis in his country.

Mr. Gnassingbé, who was in Ghana for the meeting, updated President Akufo-Addo on the progress made so far on ongoing discussions.

President Akufo-Addo has been mandated by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to engage the feuding parties in Togo.

He is also expected to visit Togo again in the coming weeks.

A number of protests have been staged in Togo by opposition parties who are calling for the country to return to the use of the 1992 constitution which imposes presidential term limits.

Faure Gnassingbe has been in power since 2005 after the death of his father, General Gnassingbe Eyadema, who ruled Togo for nearly 50 years.

The anti-Gnassingbe protests over the last year have seen hundreds of thousands of people take to the streets across the country, resulting in some deaths and numerous injuries.

The demonstrations were started by the main opposition PNP and CAP 2015, a coalition of five smaller opposition parties before expanding to 14 parties

The 14 parties decided to suspend all forms of protests and demonstrations aimed at forcing Faure Gnassingbe to step down in March 2018.

This was following a meeting between President Akufo-Addo and representatives of the government in Togo.

-Citifmonline