Father Declared Wanted For Hacking Daughter

The victim

THE SUHUM Police Command has declared a 50 year old farmer, Yaw Dogah alias Sakora, wanted for allegedly hacking his 8 year old daughter, Rebecca Dogah with a machete at Asuoboi- Wawase, a suburb of Ayensuano District in the Eastern Region.

The victim, Rebeca Dogah, a KG 1 pupil who has sustained injuries on her head, neck and left hand lived with the father and her stepmother at the village.

The father, an alleged addicted drunkard, was said to have been maltreating the little girl much to the resentment of the residents in the village. He was alleged to have angrily slashed the little girl with the machete when she refused to go on an errand.

Superintendent Muchiraru Yahaya, Suhum District Police Commander confirmed the report and told DAILY GUIDE that the victim was in a critical condition and was currently receiving treatment at the Koforidua Regional Hospital. He said on 4th March, they had an information that the girl’s father, who is currently on the run, had inflicted cutlass wounds on his daughter when she refused to attend to his errand.

“The father after committing the crime, locked the girl in a room and ran away with his wife. A neighbor in the area came to inform us and we quickly rushed to the scene and rescued the little girl. We immediately sent her to the Suhum Government Hospital but due to her condition she was referred to the Regional Hospital for a surgical treatment,” Supt. Muchiraru narrated.

The Police, however, are appealing to the general public to help them locate the whereabouts of the suspects, Yaw Dogah and his wife to face the full rigours of the law.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Asuboi – Wawase