Fatau Remains Positive …Despite Confederation Cup Exit

Fatau Dauda

Enyimba FC short stopper, Fatau Dauda, remains positive despite his side’s bowing out from this year’s CAF Confederation Cup competition.

The Nigerian giants suffered a semi final exit from the keenly-contested competition last week.

But the Ghana goalkeeper has said lessons learned from the setback has urged them on to be more tactical.

Enyimba suffered a 1-2 loss to Raja Casablanca in the second leg few days ago, having lost the first encounter 0-1 before home fans in Aba.

Dauda told the media “We started this competition slowly and people even started writing us off but we were able to reach where we got to today.

“I will say we lost the game at home when they came to beat us in Aba. It was not that they were any extraordinary in both legs but football is like that and we can’t predict its outcome.

“We have learned something from that. I am proud of my teammates. I was on the bench and I saw the game and must say this was one of our best games this season. We were unlucky.

“Football is like that when you make mistakes you get punished for them. It happens. Like I said early on, we live to learn and we have learned some lessons from it. It was very nice.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum