Fatau Makes Strides In Nigeria

Fatau Dauda

Ghana goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda says his performance in the Nigeria top flight league has seen an improvement as compared to his first season.

Currently on holidays in the country, the Enyimba shot stopper and his mates succeeded in reaching semi final of the CAF Confederation Cup.

To him, although the club failed to meet its final dream, it drew positives from the level they got to and have purposed to move a step further in future competitions.

The former Ashgold first choice keeper described the Nigeria league as very competitive taking into account the combatants’ quest to play in Africa coupled with the huge presence of experienced players.

That he said, keeps every player on his toes, and that has raised the stakes in the competition.

He said in an interview “I must say, the team on a whole did very well, considering where we reached in Africa, although we did not meet our target of playing in the final.

“We take consolation in the fact that the football community has little faith in us from the start, but we managed to reach the semis.

“The club was happy with me due to my hard work, dedication and diligence in all competitions. I have a year left on my contract; It is my fervent hope that I win a trophy with them, leave a rich legacy, depending on how Allah directs me regarding my future.”

He added “In all, I must say I had an improved season, comparing it to last season’s. I am working very hard, I am in the best of shapes and that has attracted the attention on many suitors, but as I indicated, I still have a contract with Enyimba.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum