Fatau Keita To Represent Ghana @ Festival Mia In Benin

Fatau Keita

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Fatau Keita, has been invited to participate in this year’s edition of the Best Instrumentalists of Africa Festival (MIA) slated to take place from November 29 to December 2 in Cotonou, Benin.

Tagged as one of the biggest music festivals in West Africa, the festival which is aimed at promoting and celebrating African instrumentalists will bring together instrumentalists from Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Madagascar, Swaziland, Kenya, Morocco, Tanzania, among others to compete for various prizes.

The annual event is also expected to attract hundreds of music producers, artiste managers and journalists from around the continent.

Traditional musician Fatau Keita, who will represent Ghana at the festival, is among some selected Africa musicians billed to rock the stage during the festival. The Ghanaian musician earned the nod to represent Ghana through a fiercely contested balloting.

Fatau Keita, who is among a few Ghanaian musicians who uses the traditional instrument in composing his lyrics, has promised to use the festival to promote Ghanaian music and culture, as well as showcase his great talent and stagecraft.

With one album titled ‘Selina’ and a number of singles to his credit, Keita’s music is a blend of traditional Dagomba styles with highlife.

The musician takes inspiration from African musical heroes like Salif Keita, Youssou N’Dour, Angelique Kidjo and Fela Kuti.

During the 2014 edition of the festival, Ghana popular guitarist, Akablay of Abiza Band, was honoured with the best guitarist trophy at the festival.

The following year (2015), two Ghanaians – percussionist Abigail Narkie Teye of the Women of Colour Band, led by Della Hayes, and keyboardist Opoku Mensa – won the top prizes in the traditional instrument and keyboards categories respectively.

By George Clifford Owusu