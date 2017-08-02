It’s a Fashion Hat-Trick for Young Lololi

Young Lololi with her mother, Kate

Ghana’s youngest professional fashion designer, Lololi Quarshigah, will this Saturday, August 5, organise her third successive and successful fashion show – a feat that has eluded several of her seniors in the fashion fraternity.

The Ghanaian teenager actually conceptualises, designs and makes the cloths herself from scratch to finish. She then gets her schoolmates and friends to model in them at her annual exhibitions.

At age 11, Lololi organised her debut fashion show in 2015 at an exhibition attended by some of the country’s fashion greats like Kofi Otchere Darko of 195 and Ivana of Ivana Couture.

Over the years, Lololi has succeeded in training several of her peers in the art of dressmaking and fashion designing and also signed on three new talents – SPADE Footwear, Kevin Davies and SPACEtees – which will be on exhibition at the 2017 event this at the Paloma Hotel, Spintex branch.

“The 2017 fashion show has been foreseen as the greatest fashion show Ghana is yet to see. This is because it has taken a very extraordinary and unusual turn. Featuring five new clothing lines, its main aim is to highlight underrated occupations in the clothing such as OKADA, KAYAYO, etc. This is being done to celebrate these jobs and the people that find themselves there,” Lololi mentioned in a statement from her office.

“Our fashion shows have been glamorous events that are looked forward to by the youth every year. Being planned and organised by teenagers, it provides a platform for both creative designers to display their art and an equal opportunity for young models and performers to display their talents. It opens vast opportunities for these talents to be recognised in the industry. It is an event to promote youth. Thus, adding to our goal as a company,” she added.

“In the beginning, we were doubted by many. No-one expected a million-dollar idea to be pursued by eleven-year olds. Tackling studies and business matters, it was tricky but determination was able to pull us through. Establishing businesses based on youthful talents as a form of fund raising and also adding to the goal of the company,” the statement further disclosed.

“With the first contribution being fashion, we were able to complete two well-received fashion shows in our first two years (2015 & 2016) of business. The first on 18th April 2015 at N’Joy Hotel and the second on 9th April, 2016 at Oak Plaza Hotel,” it concluded.

It’s a Fashion Hat-Trick for Young Lololi