Fashion Is Business — Joyce Ababio

Joyce Ababio

Popular Ghanaian fashion designer, Joyce Ababio, who is also the president and founder of the Joyce Ababio College of Creative Design (JACCD), has described fashion as business.

She has consequently admonished Ghanaians to see fashion as a serious business venture and start giving it the attention and support it needs.

According to her, the high unemployment menace in the country would be slashed significantly if the fashion industry gets the required support.

“Fashion is not just entertainment, fashion is business. If we were to think of mass production, we could actually some of these foreign shops a run for their money. The malls will have shops owned by us and filled with Ghanaian-made clothing. Mass production creates jobs and healthy and competitive business environment,” Madam Ababio disclosed.

She was speaking during the official launching of the JACCD Professional Development Centre at Asokwa in Kumasi.

The centre will be used to train people from various backgrounds to become professional designers, cosmetologists, hairstylists, among others.

People without formal education can also be enrolled to learn a skill and develop their talents to become respected designers in Ghana and beyond.

Madam Ababio bemoaned the little attention given to the fashion industry by the authorities concerned, calling for massive support to enable the industry to boom.

She added that the fashion industry is a business entity which has the potential of creating businesses and increasing wealth among the people.

In this regard, she charged the state to offer the needed attention and support to the fashion industry, so that people would enjoy its full financial benefits.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,Kumasi