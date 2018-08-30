Fans Disrupt Cup Match… With Fireworks

Santos fans threw fireworks at the Independiente bench and tried to invade the pitch during Tuesday’s Copa Libertadores match in Sao Paulo, forcing the referee to abandon the game with just minutes remaining in a 0-0 draw.

The result means that Independiente, who earlier in the day were awarded a 3-0 first-leg win after Santos were adjudged to have used an ineligible player, qualified for the quarter-finals of South America’s premier club competition.

Tuesday’s game at the Pacaembu Stadium was drifting towards a stalemate when Santos fans began throwing missiles towards the Independiente bench and onto the pitch with eight minutes remaining.

Scores of fans then stormed the perimeter fence, prompting police to force them back with batons.

A few managed to scale the barriers and get onto the pitch as police and supporters clashed at the bottom of the terraces. Police then launched percussion grenades to quell the violence.

The Chilean referee halted the game and a few minutes later took the teams to the dressing rooms and abandoned the match.

The trouble came at the end of a tumultuous day for the South American Football Confederation, CONMEBOL.

Just hours before kick-off, it ruled that Brazilians Santos had fielded an ineligible player in the 0-0 first-leg draw in Argentina last Tuesday and therefore awarded Independiente a 3-0 win.