Fancy Gadam Steals Show @ ‘Gadam Nation Concert’

Fancy Gadam

Fancy Gadam demonstrated his musical skills and stagecraft when he performed live at the Bukom Boxing Arena (Bukom Square) to entertain his fans last Sunday, November 26.

The show, dubbed ‘Gadam Nation Concert’, attracted music fans from all walks of life, some media personnel, among others.

When Fancy Gadam took over the stage, he performed brilliantly, wowing the crowd at the event.

On the night, he was full of energy and his stagecraft was superb.

His delivery was extraordinary as music fans stood on their feet dancing to show appreciation.

The energetic dancehall artiste delivered a mesmerising performance that got even the most reserved of individuals among the fans up on their feet in sheer excitement.

His creative skills, stagecraft and style of performing were well acknowledged.

During his performance on stage, his fans urged him on by shouting ‘Fancy Gadam’ throughout his entire routine.

The dancehall artiste performed some of his popular songs such as as ‘Turn Up’, ‘Concrete’, ‘Naayo Koomi,’ ‘We Dey Collect’, ‘Naawuni Yiko’, ‘Total Cheat’ featuring Sarkodie, among others.

The concert which was organised by Sultan INC and 5M Music also witnessed performances from Ebony, Nii Funny, Rudebowy, Gariba, among others.

By George Clifford Owusu