Fancy Gadam Headlines ‘Tamale Meets Bolga’ Concert

Fancy Gadam

The second edition of the ‘December To Remember’ musical concert, which is being organised by Happy Man Bitters, will take place on December 25 at the at Bolgatanga Catering Rest House.

According to the organisers, the concert is part of Happy Man Bitters’ Christmas package to music fans in the northern sector of the country this year, which is dubbed ‘Tamale Meets Bolga’.

The annual event will bring together the best of Tamale and Bolgatanga’s music industries on one stage to celebrate this year’s Christmas with music fans.

The Bolagatanga Catering Rest House is expected to be filled with music lovers from all walks of life who will witness performances from various artistes.

Some of the artistes billed for the event are Fancy Gadam, Sarauta, Showboy, One Naira, Zarious and a host of others.

The Head of Marketing for Happy Man Bitters (Northern Sector), Edward Anafo, explained that the show is part of his outfit’s corporate social responsibility to the people of Tamale and Bolgatanga.

He indicated that the producers of Happy Man Bitters are pleased with the people of northern Ghana “and the show is a way of appreciating their response to the product which has become the most patronised bitters in the three regions of the north.”