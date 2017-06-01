Fan Milk Launches Fan Maxx

Alan Kyeremateng displaying some of the products

Fan Milk Ghana has launched Fan Maxx, a new creamy drinkable yoghurt which is the first of its kind in West Africa.

This innovative yoghurt, Fan Maxx is enriched with vitamins and calcium, and can be consumed chilled or ambient, on the go, at home or in the office.

Fan Maxx has a long shelf life of four months and is particularly suited to the African markets where the cold chain is not always failsafe.

The new product by Fan Milk is affordable and will be made available in 330ml bottles in more than 5,500 outlets in Accra, Tema and Kasoa by the end of the year.

Alan Kyeremanteng, Minister for Trade and Industry, who launched Fan Maxx, congratulated Fan Milk Ghana for excellently manufacturing food over the decades.

He also acknowledged Fan Milk’s immense contributions to the Ghanaian economy through job creation, growth of the manufacturing sector, as well as payment of taxes and dividends and several social investment products.

Mr. Kyeremanteng added that the government was committed to implementing policies that will create the needed business-friendly environment for companies such as Fan Milk Limited to continue to contribute to job creation and livelihood enhancement for Ghanaians.

He added that government was committed to finding lasting solutions to the power crisis which has affected the operations of the manufacturing company.

He said, “The Nana Akufo-Addo government is going to solve the power crisis and is committed to finding a reliable and consistent power supply.”

Edouard Spicher, West Africa Chief Executive Officer of Fan Milk, noted that Fan Milk West Africa is proud of Ghana for pioneering Fan Maxx in Africa.

“This is an important milestone for Fan Milk operations in Africa, and we are proud of our Ghana operations for achieving this.”

“For Fan Milk West Africa, continuously producing nourishing, high quality, diary and fruit-based products is a key commitment,” he noted.

Stephane Couste, Managing Director of Fan Milk Ghana, called on Ghanaians to test the new refreshing, nourishing and superior yoghurt.

By Abigail Owiredu-Boateng