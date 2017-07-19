Family Health Students Screen Teshie Residents

Student Doctors attending to an elderly woman

The Students Representative Council (SRC) of Family Health Medical School (FHMS), in partnership with the Ghana AIDS Commission, has held a free health screening exercise for the chiefs and people of Teshie in Accra.

The day’s event saw more than 700 people being screened for various disease conditions such as malaria, hepatitis B, HIV, blood pressure, blood sugar level and body mass index.

The FHMS is the teaching wing of the Family Health Medical Hospital located at Teshie, near the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Centre.

The SRC President of the Family Health Medical School, Amanda Wumbel, averred that the exercise was part of a joint effort by the Family Health Hospital & Medical School to strengthen relationship with the residents within its catchment area.

“In the spirit of goodwill, it is only right that as a reputable medical facility which has over the years consolidated its track record as the country’s premier private medical institution engage in a free medical service to sensitize the public,” she stated

Mrs Wumbel further disclosed that the FHMS is the teaching wing of the Family Health Hospital which provides general and specialist medical services.

The Director-General of the Ghana AIDS Commission, Dr Mokowa Blay Adu-Gyamfi, in a speech read on her behalf, lauded the Family Health Medical School for the event, which she described as being a critical intervention for the people.

She reiterated the need for people to go for voluntary HIV testing and counselling for early treatment to commence for persons who test positive with the virus.

The representative of Dr Blay Adu-Gyamfi further urged the people to practise safe sex, and warned that HIV has no cure.

By Solomon Ofori