Family Calls On New IGP

The family with the new IGP (middle)

Heads and some members of the Nii Arde Nkpa Family of Plerno-James Town, allodial owners of Kokrobite, Langma and Tuba lands in Accra, have paid a courtesy call on acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante-Apeatu to commend him on his elevation.

Speaking in Accra at the weekend, the administrator for the family’s lands Daniel Nii Arde Tagoe, said the selection of Mr. Asante-Apeatu as head of the police administration is a ‘positive’ step taken by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said COP Asante-Apeatu is a very professional police officer, who is capable of ensuring effective policing in the country.

According to the family head, the new acting IGP, David Asante-Apeatu, made significant changes while at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Police Service and helped to bring down the rampant attacks by land guards on rightful property owners.

He said the Arde Nkpa Family is ready to support the new IGP in the discharge of his duties in order to maintain a peaceful country devoid of land guard activities, robbery, killings and all other social vices.

The new acting IGP, on his part, thanked the family for the visit and promised that his administration will work hard to combat crime so that people can go about their daily activities in peace.

He called on the family and the public not to relent on giving reliable information to the police about suspicious activities and criminals, stressing that the Police will protect people and their properties, and that efforts by the public to ensure that the work of the police goes well are welcomed.