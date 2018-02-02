Family Of 14 Perish iIn Anyinam Accident

Fourteen (14) people belonging to the same family have been feared dead in a gory accident at Anyinam on the Kumasi-Accra Highway.

According to the Anyinam District Commander, Superintendent Eric Asiedu, the crash occurred on Thursday evening after a Sprinter Benz Bus attempted to overtake another Benz vehicle but unfortunately crashed into incoming cargo car from the opposite direction.

Five out of the 14 people who died on the spot were children. The accident occurred around 11 pm Thursday evening.

Superintendent Eric Asiedu told Captain Smart on Adom FM’s Morning Show “Dwaso Nsem” that the deceased are family members who were travelling from Atewa to Ningo to attend a funeral.

He said all the deceased persons have been conveyed to the Roman Hospital while the injured have been rushed to the Koforidua Hospital.

-Adomonline