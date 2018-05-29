Falz Eyes Collaboration With Ghanaian Artistes

Falz

Folarin Falana, popularly known in showbiz circles as Falz, has announced plans of working with Ghanaian artistes like as Stonebwoy, Becca, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Efya if he’s given the opportunity.

Speaking in an interview on E With Becks on Joy Prime, the Nigerian artiste, who was nominated in the best collaboration of the year category at the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards for his chart-topping single titled ‘Marry Me’, said, “I am amazed at the many talents and promising acts here. I think more Ghanaians are going to emerge on the world stage.”

Falz owns an independent record label called Bahd Guys Records.