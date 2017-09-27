Fake National Security Operative Arrested With Guns

Eric Edem Abotse

The Weija District Police Command has apprehended an aluminum fabricator for allegedly terrorizing some residents of New Bortianor with a gun.

The suspect Eric Edem Abotse ,30, who claimed to be a national security operative, was apprehended by a police patrol team.

The police found two pistols on him after a search.

He reportedly stormed the area with two others to attack a woman over a piece of land.

The others are Nii Abusua Commey and Pomary Yayera Cudjo.

Nii Commey and Pomary were later granted police enquiry bail, but Abotse is still in custody while investigations are still ongoing.

Confirming the story to DAILY GUIDE, DSP Stephen Addom, the Weija District Police Commander, said the incident occurred on September 23, 2017 at New Bortiano.

Police received a distress call from a victim after the three allegedly attacked her with a gun on the said piece of land.

A police patrol team was immediately dispatched to the scene where they met the three persons in a tussle with the victim.

They were all brought to the station for interrogation.

The victim told the police that the suspects attacked her with a pistol.

When suspects Nii Commey and Pomary were searched, nothing was found on them but two pistols loaded with ammunition, a pair of handcuffs and security motor roller radio set, popularly known as ‘gota’ were found on the suspect.

The suspect claimed he was a national security operative but failed to produce his identity card.

Police investigations later revealed that Abotse was not a National Security Operative.

A search was later conducted in his house at Cantonments where a military jacket and pair of booth were discovered.

He has provisionally been charged with possession of fire arms without authority and would be arraigned before court soon.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey