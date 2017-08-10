Fake Doctor Arrested

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a serial trickster by name Faith Mensah Tekpor who poses as a medical doctor.

A statement by the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman said the suspect uses several names such as Dr. Jeff Alvin Addow, Dr Alvin Owusu, Dr Alvin Mensah to defraud his victims mostly women within Sakumono and Tema.

“His modus includes posing as a medical practitioner, approaches and proposes to a woman and pursues her to keep as a ‘girlfriend’, with the potential of a lasting relationship. He records his sexual encounters with the women, whether known to them or not.

The statement added that “in the course of the relationship, he fabricates stories for the girlfriends to lend him money with the promise to refund. When the money lent to him has become quite substantial, he begins to blackmail his victims with the recordings of their sexual encounters.”

The suspect, until his arrest, had jumped court bail and was listed as a wanted person following a bench warrant.

The statement added that police intelligence shows that there are other victims of this fake Dr Alvin Addow, Dr Alvin Owusu, Dr Alvin Annan, Dr Fiifi Owusu, Dr Collins Amoah and Dr Alvin Mensah, who have been blackmailed into silence by this confident trickster whose real name is Faith Mensah Tekpor.

The police is therefore encouraging those victims to report their cases to the nearest police stations or call the short code 18555 (MTN and Vodafone) or 0244682740 or 020777001 to report their cases.

The suspect is currently facing trial for defrauding by personating and also under investigations for similar fraud offences.

