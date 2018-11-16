Faith Medical Centre Delivers First IVF Baby

Faith Medical Centre at New Aplaku, a suburb of Accra, on Wednesday delivered its first ever in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) baby after a year of its establishment.

Seventy-eight mothers are also expected to be delivered of babies at the centre in the coming days.

The 49-year-old woman (name withheld), who gave birth to the landmark baby of the centre, had to break up her marriage with her former husband after 15 years of ‘fruitless marriage,’ escalating into family misunderstanding.

Isaac Kofi Adu, the clinical embryologist at the centre, who spoke in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said in 2017 more than 600 women visited the centre, while 800 others were recorded from January to October 2018.

He said although the centre had already delivered several children, Wednesday’s delivery was the only one that started the antenatal at the centre till delivery.

He said the centre admitted women from the ages of 18 to 60 who went through series of tests and counselling to enable them to adapt to the dictates of their activities and that the delivery took 37 weeks for the caesarean surgery to be carried out.

Dr. Gordon Attoh, a fertility specialist, said the centre has the lowest charges in Ghana and beyond and urged mothers who are having fertility issues to visit it.

Apart from the in-vitro fertilisation, Dr. Attoh revealed that they also carry out other health delivery needs concerning childbirth, counselling, among others.

He said most of the fertilisations are carried out after sperm donations and series of examinations to ensure that the sperms are strong and healthy to mature into full-term strong and healthy babies.

The elated mother, who was delivered of the baby, praised God for counting herself among the fruitful women, saying, “I have been humiliated, I have been embarrassed, I have been abandoned, but today the Lord has reversed my worries and I am very grateful.”

She appealed to other women facing similar challenges to seek counselling to save their marriages and also get themselves out of social humiliation.

The baby girl weighs 3.0 kilogrammes.

GNA