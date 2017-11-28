Fadda Dickson To Bury Mother On Dec. 2

Fadda Dickson

The mortal remains of Mrs Gladys Mamle Narh will be laid to rest on Saturday, December 2 at the Dome Cemetery in Accra, Executive Producer for United Television (UTV), Fadda Dickson, has announced.

The burial and funeral rites of the deceased will take place at the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) Basic School behind the Atomic Police Station, near the Atomic Guest House.

Thanksgiving service will take place on Sunday, December 3 at the Church of Pentecost, Emmanuel Assembly, Dome in Accra at 8:30am. The family gathering will take place after the thanksgiving service from 12 noon to 6:00pm at the GAEC Basic School grounds.

The funeral and burial ceremonies are expected to be graced by a number of music producers, musicians, radio and television personalities, politicians and some of the players in the creative arts industry.

There will be live musical performances from some selected gospel and highlife musicians, the organisers told BEATWAVES.