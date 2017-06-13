Facility Takeover Causes Chaos

Dr. David Zawumya Kobilla

There was confusion at the Tamale Teaching Hospital in the Northern Region during the handing over of the facility from Dr. Prosper Akanbong to the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. David Zawumya Kobilla.

The handing over ceremony was halted midway due to some issues raised by the former CEO Dr. Prosper Akanbong.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that the former CEO decided not to continue with the process unless the Health Ministry issues a letter to indicate whether he had been sacked or reassigned.

Owing to the situation, some youth, who accompanied the new CEO to the facility, threatened to forcibly remove former CEO Dr. Prosper Akanbong from office.

Tamale Teaching Hospital has been in the news for the wrong reasons lately.

The government, as part of efforts to promote quality health delivery, has handed the administration of the hospital to the new management.

Dr. David Zawumya Kobilla is a renewed medical doctor who has worked in all the major teaching hospitals in the country.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, the new CEO promised to deliver quality healthcare to residents of Tamale.

“The time for quality and timely healthcare delivery is now and that is what I promise to offer to the residents of Tamale Metropolitan area and indeed other areas.”

He assured the general public that strategic adjustments would be made to restore the hospital to its past glory.

The CEO stated that all contracts the hospital had signed with other entities would be reviewed.

Dr. Kobilla announced plans to collaborate effectively with the various stakeholders to develop all the departments and units of the hospital.

He said the right and conducive environment would have to be created to improve the relations between doctors and patients.

He said his administration would transform the teaching hospital into a center of excellence to boost the confidence of patients.

Since the hospital is a teaching one and most, if not all the doctors in the three Northern Regions, were trained here, the E-learning facility will be improved to ensure that residents far from the Tamale benefit from our services by providing further training to doctors in the hinterlands.

