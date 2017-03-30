 FA Names Stars New Coach April

Kwesi Appiah

Reliable information hitting DAILY GUIDE SPORTS desk indicates that the Country’s football governing body, Ghana Football Association(GFA) is set to name the Black Stars new coach next month.

Over hundred trainers-local and international, put in their application for the vacant Stars coaching job, but the team’s handlers have pruned the number to just four.

And in the next few days, Ghana will have a new trainer, taking over from resigned Avram Grant, who laid down his tools after a shambolic Nations Cup in Gabon last February.

The prospective coach will have a herculean task of qualifying the Stars to its fourth streak World Cup having started poorly with just a point after drawing with Uganda and losing to Egypt.

GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi yesterday said on Inside Football Africa that “By April we should have a new coach or manager,”

Among the long lists of applicants for the job, considered as one of the lucrative in the world are Manchester United legend and former Valencia coach Gary Neville, Harry Redknapp and ex-Brazilian and Real Madrid left-back Roberto Carlos.

On the local front, coaches like Kuuku Dadzie is among the four that have slot in their resume with Al Khartoum SC’s Kwasi Appiah leading the pack.

Only four local coaches are reported to have applied for the job with fans’ favourite Kwasi Appiah enjoying massive media backing to return as Black Stars coach.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum