FA Charges Wenger

Arsene Wenger

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been charged by the FA after overseeing his side’s preparations yesterday ahead of their Premier League clash with Chelsea.

The FA announced that Wenger has been charged following his conduct in the match officials’ changing room after Sunday’s Premier League game against West Brom.

The Gunners manager was pictured putting his players through their paces after accusing Mike Dean of seeing things following his controversial decision to award Alan Pardew’s side a late penalty.

The likes of Alexis Sanchez, Jack Wilshere, Granit Xhaka and Hector Bellerin were in very high spirits as they trained in the drizzly conditions at their London Colney base on the eve of the fixture against Chelsea.

There was no sign of Mesut Ozil or Laurent Koscielny during the session, with the former missing the West Brom clash through a knee injury while the latter was forced off in the second half against the Baggies.

The duo are major doubts for today’s Premier League encounter against their London rivals while Sead Kolasinac, Aaron Ramsey, Olivier Giroud and Nacho Monreal will certainly miss out at the Emirates Stadium.