Extol Rocks GIM

All is set for the second edition of the Extol Experience, an annual worship concert aimed at extolling God’s goodness at the Grace Impact Ministry (GIM), Nungua, this Sunday at 4:00pm.

Themed ‘Worship Till You Receive’ (2 Chronicles 5:11-14), this year’s is expected to fly on the wings of the successful maiden edition.

On the bill for the musical concert are the GIM Choir, Minister Bismark Boenor Mac, Mama Abena Amponsah, Minister Vanessa, Minister David, Calvary Tabernacle Choir, Apostolic Faith, Whyte & De Zion Crew and Generals of Praise.

Programme host Elvis Chartey, known in music circles as Favel, said in an interview that “God has been so faithful to us, so we are gathering to celebrate his kindness. We have gone through torrid times but His mercies have seen us through.

“There is no better time to celebrate Him than a month to the end of the year, and as the theme suggests – worship till you receive, I am encouraging all to come expecting God’s touch. It really going to be an extol experience,” he added.