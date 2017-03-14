Expired Drugs Missing At Tamale Teaching Hospital

Reports reaching DAILY GUIDE indicate that expired drugs (manufactured since 2009) have allegedly gone missing at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) quarantine.

The development has created some fear and panic among residents within the Tamale Metropolis.

Some residents expressed worry about the issue, indicating that should the expired drugs make its way into the open market, their lives could be in danger.

The last time expired products from the facility were destroyed was in 2009, supervised by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

The internal audit unit of the hospital is normally invited to verify the batch numbers and any other information per protocol; the expired drugs are moved to a quarantine area at the facility.

The director of pharmacy at the Tamale Teaching Hospital told DAILY GUIDE that since he took over in June 2016, the entire system has been cleared of expired drugs.

According to him, expired drugs are returned only on monthly basis at the facility, “even if it’s just a tablet”.

He claimed that one Godwin Ayamga, a past pharmacist in-charge of stores of the facility, is in possession of some expired drugs.

The director of pharmacy disclosed that the expired drugs have not been returned to the hospital by Godwin Ayamga.

“I have called him in front of our internal audit officers and told him to return the expired drugs to the hospital for onward processing and was given until the 13th March, 2017 to do so,” the director of pharmacy stated.

He categorically said the expired drugs are the property of the government of Ghana and should be returned to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale