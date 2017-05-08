Experts Storm Ghana For Single Window Confab

Valentina Mintah, CEO, West Blue Consulting

West Blue Consulting, in partnership with the International Customs Chamber (ICC), will organize a national stakeholder conference on the Ghana National Single Window and Trade Facilitation Agreement in Accra tomorrow, Tuesday, 9th May.

The event, which is on the theme, ‘Single Window and the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement-Key Tools for Trade Development,’ is supported by World Customs Organization (WCO) and World Trade Organization (WTO).

Some of the topics to be discussed include Ghana National Single Window-progress and achievement to date, single window in the context of the WTO Trade facilitation agreement and trade development and the Ghana National Single Window.

The welcome address would be delivered by Valentina Mintah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of West Blue Consulting, and keynote address by Alan Kyeremanten, Minister of Trade and Industry.

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Business Development, Ibrahim Awal Mohammed and GRA Commissioner-General, Kofi Nti would grace the occasion.

International Speakers

Other international speakers include Mukhisa Kituyi, Secretary General of the United National Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Yonov Frederick Agah, Deputy Director Genral World Trade Organization, Donia Hammami, Vice President-Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation and Head of Customs and Trade Facilitation, (ICC) and Tom Butterly, International Trade Facilitation Expert.

The rest are Somnuk Keretho, Director, Institute of IT Innovation (INOVA), Tugirumuremyi Raphael, Commissioner of Customs Services, Rwanda Revenue Authority and Luc De Blieck, Deputy Director (WCO).

Ghana Single Window

West Blue Consulting is spearheading the national single window concept in Ghana to migrate all stakeholders onto a single hub.

Under the project, which is being implemented in collaboration with Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, all systems in the supply chain must be integrated so that importers do not attempt to falsify documents, under-declare and pay less for imported consignment.

A Business Desk report