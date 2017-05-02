I Was Expecting To Win Big At VGMA 2017 – Medikal

Medikal

Ghanaian rapper Medikal says he had high expectations prior to the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) and was subsequently disappointed when he walked home with no award on the night of the event.

Medikal who was nominated in Afro-pop song of the year, hip-hop song of the year, hiplife/hip-hop artiste of the year, best rapper of the year, best collaboration of the year, best new artiste of the year and artiste of the year categories could not clinch a single award.

Speaking to Delay on The Delay Show, the ‘AMG’ artiste said although he did not expect to win all the categories, he anticipated a massive victory.

“To be frank, I was expecting to win big. I don’t know how many I thought I would win but we were going for win. It didn’t go that way,” he said.

Asked if he ever thought of not winning any of the categories, he replied in the affirmative, saying, “Of course, I’m prepared for anything; both negative and positive.”

Medikal’s loss became the talk of town, with some people trolling him on various social media platforms.