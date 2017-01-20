Executioners Scare Mourners

An executioner at the Manhyia Palace yesterday

SCORES OF mourners who besieged the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi yesterday were scared to the marrow following the emergence of traditional palace executioners, who were dressed in a scary manner as if they were going to war.

The public announcement warning residents to stay indoors reinforced the fear among the mourners.

The occasion was the fourth day of the burial rites of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II.

A burial service was held by the Anglican Church for the queen, who died at age 111.

Surprisingly, a huge number of traditional executioners flooded the forecourt of the Manhyia Palace, venue of the service.

Virtually all the executioners had their faces covered with black paint, which gave them a scary look, compelling most of the mourners to complain.

They also held some sharp-looking knives and other offensive weapons as they moved around the venue.

Some of the executioners were seen standing close to the casket which contained the queen’s body; and palace sources said they were protecting the queen, even in death.

The traditional executioners in Asante Kingdom perform certain important services to the monarchs. They are usually seen in public in tragic times such as the passing to eternity of the king or queen.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr & Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi