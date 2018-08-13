Excitement Galore At Elite Sports Millennium Marathon Raffle  

The winners with their prizes pose with HE Ashim Morton

It was all excitement and fun last Saturday when the fifth in the series of the Big Millennium Marathon Special Raffle Draw took place at the premises of Elite Sport who put up attractive prizes for the winners.

Three lucky winners emerged from a number of registered participants for the programme which has a Nissan Kicks SUV saloon car for the ultimate winner on September 22, 2018.

Mohammed Sulley, Zakaria, a Para athlete and Kojo A. Kodoklo, were the lucky winners on the day in a draw conducted by the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), and they took home assorted gym / exercising products such as gym ball, skipping rope, mat, gloves, weights, tee shirts and shorts etc.

Wael H. Hakim founder and CEO of Elite Sports and Zen Gardens said he is always elated to be associated with the Millennium Marathon and has been sponsoring the event since its inception.

He indicated that the international marathon puts Ghana in the lime light and the whole world knows about Ghana as a sports tourism destination.

He said the Millennium Marathon always brings something new and exciting and it is worth being associated with it.

He hinted that Elite Sports is a major sponsor of the Millennium Marathon and have put at stake a brand new top quality Treadmill for the winner of the elite 21km race.

He advised Ghanaians to get their appropriate gym and training apparatus from Elite Sports, the number one sports shop.

Ambassador Ashim Morton, director of the Millennium Marathon Sports Ltd announced that the next raffle on September 1st comes off at the same venue, and urged all winners and registered participants to come to Elite Sports shop at Labone for their race bibs and other race materials.

