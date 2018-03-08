Excitement Galore At Accra Polo Club

Kwaw receiving his prize. INSET: Kwaw with his prize.

Two sides from the Accra Polo Club- Team Yellow and Green delivered a spirited performance in this year’s Independence Cup challenge at the club.

Proud winners- Team Yellow, extended their dominance at the knockout stage to the final where they won 7-4; dominating all the chukker to the admiration of the large crowd.

Kwaw Blay, a member of the Green team and a top executive at the club admitted his side lost to a more technically sound side.

Sponsors and organizers of the three-day event honoured him with a medal for his astuteness and contribution to the development of the club.

Club captain Ricky Khubchandani commended players, sponsors and all who contributed in diverse ways to make Ghana’s 61st independence anniversary celebration worthwhile.

Dan Morton, Harold Awuah Darko ( Captain), Walter Santiago, Kwesi Musah represented Team Yellow, while Mathias Tetteh, Roberto Moyono and Kwaw Blay and Loic Devos featured for the Green team.

The competition was sponsored by BMW Club Ghana, Interplast, Lion Heart and Press Express.

