I Am Exceedingly Spiritual- KKD

KKD

Kwesi Kyei Darkwa (KKD), aka His Royal Blackness, has admitted that he is exceedingly spiritual though not as Christian as he ought to be.

According to him, he is not a ready-made Christian and is still a sinner and so goes to church every Sunday to offload some of his sins just to make room for new ones.

In an interview with host of Ultimate Brunch & Lunch, Naa Klordey Odonkor, KKD admitted that he has never drunk or smoked and has always been a spiritual person.

“I am exceedingly spiritual, not as Christian as I ought to be because I am still a sinner; I am a work in progress. But every Sunday, I go and offload the sins so that there would be room for new ones to come in. But I am getting better every day. I have always been like this, never drunk, never smoked very spiritual,” KKD stated.

He, however, admits he is so distracted by beautiful and bright things.