Ex Ridge Hospital Boss Fights Back

Dr Thomas Anaba

The sacked Medical Director of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Dr Thomas Anaba, has indicated his readiness to battle his appointment termination by the Public Service Commission in court.

Dr Anaba, who was given a dismissal letter a few days ago, described his impromptu dismissal as unlawfull, accusing the Minister of Health Kwaku Agyemang-Manu and the Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, of seeking their “selfish interest.”

“I have written to my legal team and we have written to them and we are giving ourselves sometime to follow,” Dr Anaba said.

Dr Anaba, appointed in 2016, was given his dismissal notice by the Public Services Commission on Monday, May 15, 2017, a little over a year into his four year tenure as the medical director.

Although no reason has been given for his sacking, information gathered indicates that the Public Services Commission had acted upon a directive from the health minister, who has subsequently appointed Dr Anaba’s predecessor, Emmanuel Kwabla Srofenyoh, as the new acting director.

“However, I have requested for explanations why they dismissed me while I’m planning to either handover if they want or I continue. Medical directors are not appointed by director generals or ministers. They are appointed by a council and we don’t have a council and besides you have to be interviewed,” he added.

Speaking to a local radio station, Dr Anaba whose appointment in 2016 was characterised by controversies disclosed that he is not going to vacate his post, despite orders from the health minister that he should leave.

“They said I should hand over immediately and I can’t take two hours to hand over immediately because this is not a small project I’m managing. There are several things I have to tell the incoming director,” he is reported to have said.

“So if he is using him as a director then this is an abhorrent situation in this moment. You see I’m going to put this hospital at the hands of this man just because of people’s self-interest – the minister and the director general because they are the people who don’t want Anaba to work here… do they have a reason. It’s just abuse of power,” Dr Anaba fumed.

Meanwhile, a former Health Minister, Alex Segbefia, has charged government to be transparent on the dismissal of the medical director of the Ridge Hospital.

“You will have to do it in a manner which was more transparent; it shows possibly some level of distaste. If you give someone two hours to vacate his office, I don’t think it’s appropriate even if the vacation is right you would have to give some level of time for the vacation of office to take place but the question is; is it right?” Segbefia asked.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri