Ex Hearts/Kotoko Star ‘Mad’

Emmanuel Yartey

Over the weekend, it was widely reported that former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak midfielder Emmanuel Yartey has gone mad roaming the streets of Accra.

A photo of Yartey’s current state went viral and it was indeed confirmed that the former African Champions league winner is mentally sick.

However, in ascertaining the actual reason for the current state of the Darkuman born footballer, a source close to Yartey revealed to Ghanacrusader.com that marijuana smoking was the cause of his mental illness.

“Marijuana smoking was something he was doing when he was playing for Hearts of Oak, but for him, he saw nothing wrong with it, he has been suffering from mental illness for the past seven years,” the source revealed.

“He was born in Darkuman and he is a childhood friend when he started smoking marijuana, he was advised to stop because it won’t be good for his health. But he didn’t listen. Now look at his current state very bad,” the source added.

Yartey, known as ‘Dr. Panie’ during his playing days was arguably one of the most skilful Ghanaian players ever to grace the local league.

Yartey spent five seasons at Hearts of Oak after joining the Accra giants from Kotoko in 1999.