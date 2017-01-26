Ex-Factory Prices Record 4.9%

Anthony Amuzu

Year-on-year inflation in ex-factory prices of goods and services for December 2016 was 4.9 percent.

This means ex-factory prices of goods and services for all industry increased on average by 4.9 percent in December 2016, relative to the price level recorded in December 2015.

Anthony Amuzu, Deputy Government Statistician in-charge of Operations, who disclosed this to the media in Accra yesterday, said the afore-mentioned rate was 7.0 percentage points lower than the rate recorded in November 2016.

He also added that the monthly change rate was -0.6 percent.

“This means that compared to November 2016, the producer price inflation decreased by 0.6 percent in December 2016.”

Mr Amuzu stated that in mining and quarrying, the producer inflation rate decreased by 3.8 percentage points in December 2016 relative to the rate recorded in November 2016 (19.4 percent).

Also, he averred that the producer inflation rate for manufacturing for December 2016 was 0.6 percentage points higher than the 4.9 percent recorded for November 2016.

For utilities, he stated that the rate for December 2016 was -45.3 percentage points lower compared than that of November 2016 which stood at 38.3 percent.

