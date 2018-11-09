Ex-EC Chair Drops Suit Against Opoku-Agyemang; Will Pay Him GHS8K

Charlotte Osei

The former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, Mrs Charlotte Osei, on Friday, 9 November 2018 halted her defamation suit against Mr Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang, a lawyer for the petitioners whose petition led to her removal from office by President Nana Akufo-Addo.



Mrs Osei sued Mr Opoku-Agyemang, who represented the unnamed petitioners who called themselves Concerned EC Staff, for defamation.



The suit was filed at the High Court on Tuesday, 25 July 2018.



Mrs Osei had declared her intention to sue the faceless staff for defamation and requested the lawyer produce their names.



Mrs Osei subsequently named Mr Opoku-Agyemang as the sole respondent in the suit after he failed to produce the names of the petitioners.



Several months later, however, Mrs Osei’s lawyers have filed a motion to not only discontinue but also withdraw the suit being heard by the High Court without citing any particular reasons.



The court granted Mrs Osei’s request and ordered her to pay an amount of GHS8000 to the defendant.

-Classfmonline