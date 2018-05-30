Ex Doe Offered GH¢ 50,000 To Compose A Song For Gays

Ex Doe

Ghanaian rapper Ex Doe claims he was offered an amount of GH¢50, 000 to compose a song for the gay community in Ghana.

He made the claims during an interview on Joy FM with Lexis Bill, and spoke about his position on homosexuality.

“I am not gay but I don’t have anything against gay people. There are prostitutes out there whom some people don’t like but they are there. Let’s leave people to live their lives how they please. God will judge us all at the end,” Ex Doe stated.

The ‘Maba’ artiste is the second Ghanaian artiste in recent times to suggest that people should be allowed to do what they what whilst sharing an opinion on what has become a thorny issue in Ghana.

In an April 2018 interview, Kidi stated that people should be allowed to “do whatever they want to do with their lives.”

“I usually have thoughts and options on issues but homosexuality is such a sensitive topic that I have decided for myself that I am never going to have a say in that. People should do whatever they want to do with their lives. I don’t want to be part of it,” the ‘Odo’ crooner told Prince Benjamin, host of Class Drive on Class 91.3 FM.

“If you asked this question about five to ten years ago, the answer would have been ‘no’ but now, unfortunately, as much as we don’t want, the world is evolving, things are changing and everybody is thinking wide and outside the box. As an artiste, I have a lot of things to do and I wouldn’t like to step on toes,” he added.

In a recent comment, Theresah May, Prime Minister of UK, stated that her country is ready to help former colonies on the African continent, including Ghana, to abolish anti-gay laws.

-kasapafmonline.com