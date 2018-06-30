Ex-CID Boss Gives Anas Ultimatum…Over $75k Bribe

COP Adu Poku

FORMER BOSS of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), COP Adu Poku, has vehemently debunked an allegation that Anas Aremeyaw Anas, an investigative journalist, once bribed him with US$75,000 to kill a case.

According to him, there is no iota of truth in the rumour; therefore he was expecting Anas Aremeyaw Anas to do the right thing by quickly coming out publicly to clear his name out of the allegation.

Mr. Anas Aremeyaw Anas is reported to have been captured on a video footage aired on Wednesday evening in Accra in which he alleged to have once bribed COP Adu Poku with US$75,000 to kill a case.

The video, titled ‘Who Watches the Watchman’, was shown by Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central in the Central Region.

COP Adu Poku, who sounded furious, said he had heard about the wild rumour, which is clearly a hoax, for which reason he was hoping that Anas would use the appropriate medium to publicly ‘clear’ his name for all to see.

According to him, he has faithfully served mother Ghana as a police officer for 30 unblemished years and he is sad that someone is using just five seconds to tarnish his hard-earned reputation.

He said he was not happy about what was going on and at the appropriate time he would release a full statement, which would clearly state his innocence about the ongoing bribe saga, possibly in the coming days.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi