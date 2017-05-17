Ex-Bechem Capo Gets Thailand Honour

Adamu (L), spotting the arm band in action

Former captain of Bechem United Issah Adamu has been handed a rare opportunity to captain his side Sungaipadee FC in the Thailand league.

His exceptional leadership qualities on and off the pitch accounted for the feat, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS search has revealed.

The midfielder has been instrumental in the Thai league, particularly for his club, hence the elevation; a feat hardly accorded foreign players.

Elated Adamu said “ It is no mean an achievement, and I must thank God for this honour, I owe my former club, Bechem United also lot for raising and inculcating discipline in me which I believe is taking me to places.

“I will not relent, I will keep fighting to make Bechem United and Ghana proud.”

The midfielder who helped Bechem win the prestigious FA Cup in 2016 was among the three beneficiaries of the president of the club’s (Kingsley Owusu-Achau) special ex-gratia reward for long service and dedication.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum