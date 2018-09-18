Ex All Blacks Coach Lands Al-Ahly Deal

Nana Andy Sinason

Former Head Coach of Swedru All Blacks, Nana Andy Sinason, has been conspicuously absent from Swedru for almost two weeks with no one knowing his whereabouts and his phone switched off.

Today, rumours of his possible demise were quashed with the news that Coach Andy Sinason is in fact, away in Egypt on attachment with Al Ahly Football Club for a one month period. Pictures surfaced of the Coach with the Al Ahly Head Coach, Patrice Cateron at the weekend.

President of Fankobaa United FC, Jamil Maraby, confirmed the reports to be true and said “Coach Sinason is away on attachment at the request of Fankobaa United and upon his return will be appointed as the Technical Director of the Ghanaian Club at the end of the month.”

Mr Maraby went on further to say “At Fankobaa United, we believe strongly in adding value to our Technical Team and that this will be the first of such attachments with other coaching staff also set to travel to other destinations to improve upon their coaching and experience and knowledge.”

Coach Nana Andy Sinason is set to return at the end of the month.