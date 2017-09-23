Every House Enjoys Free SHS

The implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy will help the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to win five successive general elections in the country, a leading member of the ruling political party, has declared.

Lawyer Obiri Boahen, a Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, argued that virtually every household in the country, irrespective of its financial status, would directly benefit from the social intervention programme.

In this regard, he stated that it would be extremely difficult for any political party to defeat the NPP in the next five elections that would be held in the country, adding that the Free SHS policy has brought joy to Ghanaians.

He stated that the fulfillment of the party’s campaign promises, especially the Free SHS policy, has attracted applause from Ghanaians, reiterating that it is only the NPP that can deny itself of political victories.

“We are fulfilling our campaign promises and so Ghanaians are very happy about our output so far. The people love the NPP because they know that we have the men and the women to manage the affairs of the state properly.

“What we as a party need to guard against is arrogance, backbiting and internal strife. All we need to do is to stay united as one family and I bet you, we will win the next five elections because of the Free SHS policy,” he told Nhyira FM.

Lawyer Obiri Boahen noted, “The beneficiaries of the policy would soon grow to become voters and they will surely vote for us, likewise their parents and guardians, who have been saved by the policy.”

He sounded a strong word of caution to the party to shun complacency and infighting, saying, “We lost the 2008 elections after performing well in government because we were not united.”

Lawyer Obiri Boahen said 17 people, who contested for the NPP presidential position in 2008, divided the front of the party, adding that it (party) needs to be cautious of mistakes in 2008 in order to stay in power for a very long time.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi