Eva Kingsful Bounces Back With ‘Adoye’

Eva Kyeremwaa Kingful

Upcoming gospel artiste, Eva Kyerewaa Kingsful, has released a new single titled ‘Adoye’.

Throughout the song, the artiste expressively gives thanks to God for His mercies towards His children.

The song, which will also be released on various digital platforms in November, is the first single from her nine track album, ‘I Am Grateful’, which will be released early next year.

Composed by Nana Boateng, Eva’s single is characterised with classical soul-lifting messages and laden with didactic Christian teachings and moral biblical doctrines.

Speaking in an interview with BEATWAVES, the gospel artiste, who is also known in the gospel scene as Eva Kingsful, indicated that she was motivated to write such a song to help people out of their afflictions.

She added that at times like this when people are going through tribulations and battling with health issues, the only way to reach out to people in their closet is to compose awakening songs “to encourage the afflicted that there is a solution, which is Jesus, the Healing Stream .

The silky-voiced gospel artiste stressed that she is not in the gospel music industry to com­pete with anybody but to pro­mote the work of God, adding, “I am a soul winner and a spiritual person. I sing to win souls for Christ through music.”

She added that she is, indeed, ready to show her talent to the world anytime she is given the chance to perform live on stage.

Eva has shared the stage with great gospel musicians like Uncle Ato, Francis Adjei, Piesie Esther, Diana Hamilton and a host of others.

By George Clifford Owusu