Eurostar Rewards Nacee, Others

Nacee

Nacee has been awarded by Eurostar Limos Limited as one of the best dressed male celebrities at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), organised earlier this year.

Officials of the company presented a cash prize to the gospel artiste for being among the top three finalists who were selected from a poll of 10 well-dressed celebrities at the event.

In an exquisite black and white, zebra-like design suit, Nacee glowed on the red carpet of the event, and he capped his fashion presence on the night with eye-catching apparel in his performance with the Gospel All –Stars.

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and a member of the music group, Praye, Cartel Big J, are the other two who made the top three.

The Eurostar Ghana fashion review panel initially settled on the top 10 best dressed male celebrities that included the likes of TooSweet Annan, Elikem Kumordzi, Stonebwoy, Harold Amenyah, Joe Mettle, Nacee, Cartel Big J, Trigmatic, Kofi Sarpong and Nat Attoh.

This year’s VGMA witnessed some very interesting sense of fashion on the red carpet, especially by the female celebrities.

Eurostar Global Limousines Group which was established in early 2012 and provides luxury chauffeur-driven limousine rental has, for the past five years, supported the creative industry, especially the music industry, with various sponsorship packages.

Apart from its sponsorship packages for the industry, it has also instituted awards scheme to reward well-dressed celebrities at various events organised in the country.

Some of the celebrities who have benefited from Eurostar’s Ghana fashion review panel for red carpet in Ghana initiative include Amanda Jissih, Nana Ama McBrown, Bibi Bright, Zynnell Zuh, Feli Nuna, Benedicta Gafah, Gloria Osei Sarfo, Berla Mundi, Selly Galley and Edem Fairre.