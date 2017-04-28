 Eurostar Boss Lauds VGMA, Celebrities

Oscar Yao Doe with Nana Ama McBrown

Chairman of Ghana Fashion Review Panel for Red Carpet in Ghana, Oscar Yao Doe, has praised Charterhouse for putting up the most vibrant and well-organised event this year despite the technical challenges they encountered.

Oscar Yao Doe, who is also the President & Executive Chairman of Eurostar Global Limousine Group, said the Ghana Fashion Review Panel members were impressed by this year’s creative appearances at the VGMA.

According to him, the appearances of the celebrities at the event are in conformity with the international standard for music awards, including the Grammys.

“Ghanaians, especially those in showbiz industry must take fashion and appearances seriously because image is everything in show business,” he advised.

Speaking on appearances, the chairman explained that showbiz players, especially musicians on stage and their movie counterparts are leading the way.

Oscar Yao Doe made these known at a ceremony organised by the Eurostar Ghana Fashion Review Panel in Accra to announce the best dressed celebrities at the 2017 VGMA.

He was happy that this year’s VGMA witnessed some very interesting sense of fashion on the red carpet, especially by the female celebrities.

Eurostar Global Limousines Group which was established in early 2012 and provides luxury chauffeur-driven limousine rental has, for the past five years, supported the creative industry, especially the music industry with various sponsorship packages.

Apart from its sponsorship packages for the industry, it has also instituted awards scheme to reward well-dressed celebrities at various events organised in the country.

Some of the celebrities who have benefited from Eurostar’s Ghana Fashion Review Panel for Red Carpet in Ghana initiative include Amanda Jissih, Nana Ama McBrown, Bibi Bright, Zynnell Zuh, Feli Nuna, Benedicta Gafah, Gloria Osei Sarfo, Berla Mundi, Selly Galley and Edem Fairre.