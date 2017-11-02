European Studies Centre Holds 3rd Lecture At Legon

Prof Ransford Gyampo, Director of CES making the presentation

The Centre for European Studies (CES) has held its Third Lecture Series on Tuesday, 31st October, 2017 at the Kofi Drah Conference Hall of the Department of Political Science, University of Ghana.

The lecture was under the theme, “The State of the European Union Today.”

The event was chaired by Ambassador Giovanni Favilli, Italian Ambassador to Ghana.

It was attended by over 400 participants comprising representatives and ambassadors of the European Union member countries in Ghana, civil society, media practitioners, faculty and students of the University of Ghana.

In his welcome remarks, Prof Ransford Gyampo, Director for the Centre, noted that CES has since its inception in 2016 been relentless in its diverse activities to inspire interest in European studies among faculty and students of the University of Ghana and beyond.

Indeed, this year (2017), according to Prof Gyampo, the Centre has been able to organize two lecture series/roundtables on topical issues germane to European Studies with the support of key stakeholders such as the European Union (EU) Delegation and other EU Member countries in Ghana.

These, he said, have culminated in the preparation and distribution of Policy Briefs to EU- Member countries, as well as other key stakeholders and policymakers in Ghana.

The third lecture series, according to the CES Director, was organized following extensive evidence-based research that focused on the European Union as a body.

Giving the importance of Europe in world politics, Prof Gyampo was of the firm belief and conviction that an understanding of what is happening in the EU in contemporary times would help put issues of European Studies in proper perspective and shape the knowledge of students.

According to Prof Gyampo, even though the EU is a powerful bloc in contemporary politics, some people have doubts and paranoia about its current state following Brexit and other challenges.

“So what is the state of the EU today? What is its relevance in contemporary world politics? Are there signs of strength or future disintegration of the Union? What can be done to strengthen the Union?”

In his brief remarks, Giovanni Favilli, Italian Ambassador to Ghana, commended the CES and its Director for the enthusiasm and hard-work in keeping and sustaining the name and image of the Centre in the hearts and minds of the EU-Member countries in Ghana.

He was also happy that the headquarters of the EU in Brussels have also taken note of the vibrant activities of CES.

Mr Favilli stressed the importance of the theme for the lecture to the EU as a body.

He commended CES for fashioning out a theme, which is very relevant and topical in the EU’s scheme of activities and thought.

Presenting the outcome of his research, Dr. Bossman Eric Asare, Adjunct Fellow of CES & Head of the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, noted that despite its stature in global politics as a powerful bloc and its contribution to the socio-economic and political development of many Third World countries, including Ghana, the EU has in recent times been shaken by several developments that call into question the prospects of the Union in the not-too-distant future.

According to him, BREXIT is a clear case of domestic political interests trumping regional or international interests.