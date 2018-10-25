Eunice Asiedu Foundation Screens Girls For Breast Cancer

Eunice Asiedu and some of the young ladies who took part in the breast screening exercise

The Eunice Asiedu Foundation has organised a breast screening exercise as part of efforts to help reduce the rate of young women getting breast cancer.

The exercise, which was held at the King’s University College at Kasoa, was organised in collaboration with Treasure Motherhood Foundation and Reprocan Ghana.

It attracted a number of young women and students who were screened and also given education on what they need to do to prevent the ailment.

Some of the students had some misconceptions about breast cancer and the screening exercise.

They thought they had to take injection before the screening, which has been the reason they always avoid breast cancer screening. However, after going through the education process by Eunice Asiedu’s team, their misconceptions changed.

“Most of the time, the youth feel breast cancer affects only the elderly and they will start screening when they are old. But the truth is; breast cancer is increasingly affecting the youth. The age for breast cancer victims keeps dropping. Now women in their 20s are affected and killed by breast cancer,” Eunice Asiedu told NEWS-ONE.

“People have to know they do not have to be affected first by breast cancer before they take a step to get screened or visit the hospital. Everyone is at risk,” she added.

Participants were taught how to do the breast self-examination which can be done all time to know how one’s breast looks and feels so one can seek medical treatment when there are any changes.

The screening event is the second of its kind put together by the Eunice Asiedu Foundation. The activity coincided with October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.